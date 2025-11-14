The official trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants has been unveiled by Paramount Pictures. The voice cast includes Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, with Regina Hall and Mark Hamill alongside Ice Spice in her debut voice acting role. The new film will also feature her new original track, Big Guy!

The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants Trailer – SpongeBob Navigates A Deep Sea Adventure

As seen in the new trailer, SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends are ready to set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t-miss cinematic event ever! In an attempt to display himself as a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs.

He then starts following The Flying Dutchman, a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate, on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.

More About The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants

Based on the series SpongeBob SquarePants, created by Stephen Hillenburg, the new film is directed by Derek Drymon. The film is executive produced by Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, and Andrew Lary, with Lisa Stewart, p.g.a., Pam Brady, and Aaron Dem serving as producers.

The story is by Marc Ceccarelli and Kaz and Pam Brady, with a screenplay by Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman. The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants is set to be released on January 2, 2026, allowing viewers to ring in the new year with a fresh adventure.

