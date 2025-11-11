After a five-year hiatus, fans are finally getting another SpongeBob movie this December. There is still over a month left before The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is released in the theaters. The long-range forecasts are coming in already, and as per that, it is eyeing a modest opening weekend in North America as it will be clashing with Avatar: Fire and Ash. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Search for the SquarePants is the fourth film in the SpongeBob film series. The last movie was released in 2020, amid the pandemic, and it had a limited release. The movie was only released in Canada and on 300 screens, as per reports. The upcoming film has been directed by Derek Drymon. The voice cast features George Lopez, Ice Spice, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, Regina Hall, and Mark Hamill alongside Drymon.

How much is the upcoming SpongeBob movie expected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to Box Office Pro‘s report, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is eyeing a subtle debut at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. It has been reported that the animated movie is expected to earn between $25 million and $35 million on its opening weekend in North America. If the film lands within this range, then this installment will record the third-lowest opening in the franchise.

How does it stack up against other SpongeBob movies?

2015’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water registered the biggest opening weekend at the domestic box office in the SpongeBob film series. It collected $55.3 million. The current projection is nowhere near the 2015 flick’s debut weekend. However, if its lands in the upper range, Search for the Squarepants could beat the first film, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie’s $32 million opening.

Check out the opening weekend collections of the three SpongeBob movies

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) – $55.3 million The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) – $32.0 million The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020) – $865k

More about the upcoming movie

The story follows SpongeBob, who, eager to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs and become a “big guy,” ventures into the deepest parts of the ocean in pursuit of the Flying Dutchman. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants will be released on December 19, clashing with Avatar: Fire and Ash.

