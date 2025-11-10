Tron: Ares is slowly reaching the end of its box office run in the United States, turning out to be one of the most disappointing releases of the year. It now joins Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another and Rachel Zegler’s Snow White on the list of major films that failed to perform despite heavy budgets. The movie carried high expectations, but the returns have been poor compared to its production cost.

Tron: Ares Box Office Performance

The third movie in the sci-fi action Tron series has earned $137.4 million worldwide. From that, $71.2 million came from domestic markets and $66.1 million from overseas. Its opening weekend brought in only $33.2 million, and since then, the weekly numbers have dropped steadily. Over the last few weekends, it has managed around $1 million each, with the fifth weekend adding $1.8 million, which is a 41% drop from the $3 million collected the week before.

The film also lost 605 theatres in the US during that same weekend, bringing the total count down to fewer than 2000, per Box Office Mojo. This likely marks the last time the movie will earn over $1 million in a single weekend.

How Much More Does Tron: Ares Need To Beat Snow White?

Although Tron: Ares recently moved ahead of One Battle After Another ($69.3 million) in domestic numbers, it is still far behind Snow White. The latter stands at $87.2 million domestically, while Tron: Ares lags by about $16 million. That means Snow White has earned 22.3% more in the US.

Tron: Ares Box Office Summary

Domestic – $71.2 million

International – $66.1 million

Worldwide – $137.4 million

Snow White Box Office Summary

Domestic – $87.2 million

International – $118.4 million

Worldwide – $205.6 million

The current projections suggest Tron: Ares will end its domestic run somewhere between $75 million and $80 million, which means it will finish short of Snow White by a fair margin. In global terms, the gap is even wider as both One Battle After Another and Snow White have performed better overseas, leaving Tron: Ares behind in worldwide earnings.

All three films share a similar story of big budgets and poor performance. They were designed as major releases, but failed to connect with the audience. The fact that both Tron: Ares and Snow White come from Walt Disney adds more pressure on the studio. The company’s spending and promotional strategies are now being questioned, and many expect Disney to review its recent production approach soon.

