Having completed nine weeks in theatres, The Conjuring: Last Rites is now nearing the end of its theatrical run. With a worldwide total of $492.7 million, it stands as 2025’s highest-grossing horror title, generating an estimated $355.2 million in profit under the 2.5x multiplier break-even rule.

Currently, the film trails just behind Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($521.9 million), though surpassing that milestone seems unlikely at this stage (per Box Office Mojo). Even so, Last Rites has already outperformed several popular past hits, including Jaws, War for the Planet of the Apes, Shrek, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Now, the supernatural blockbuster is closing in on Disney’s 1992 animated classic Aladdin. Here’s how much The Conjuring: Last Rites still needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Aladdin – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently compare at the global box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $177.5 million

International: $315.2 million

Worldwide: $492.7 million

Aladdin – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $217.4 million

International: $286.7 million

Worldwide: $504.1 million

As the figures indicate, the Michael Chaves-directed supernatural horror still trails Disney’s 1992 animated classic by $11.4 million at the global box office. Given that Last Rites is now in the final stretch of its theatrical run, overtaking Aladdin appears unlikely now, though the final verdict will become clear in the coming weeks.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Next 2025 Target

Among 2025 releases, The Conjuring: Last Rites now finds itself just behind the Sam Worthington-starrer Clash of the Titans, which earned $493.2 million worldwide during its lifetime run. This means Last Rites currently trails the 2010 action-fantasy by approximately $500K in global earnings.

At its present pace, the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led horror sequel is expected to surpass Clash of the Titans before completing its theatrical run, marking yet another impressive milestone for The Conjuring franchise.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Plot & Cast

Directed by Michael Chaves and ostensibly inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Official Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses The $150M Mark, Climbing Up The All-Time Top 20 Highest-Grossing Anime Films List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News