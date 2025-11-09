The 2025 re-release of Back to the Future has benefited the film’s worldwide box office collection, elevating its rank among the global top grossers. It has surpassed an Indiana Jones movie to cement further its position in the top 400 highest-grossing films list. Although it may leave theaters soon, it has already achieved this remarkable feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the first installment in the sci-fi series, which was originally released in 1985. It is also the highest-grossing installment in the franchise, with more than $350 million in collections at the worldwide box office. The film’s commercial success resulted in two more sequels. It reportedly had a budget of $19 million and collected more than 19 times the modest cost. The film remains a relevant part of pop culture, even after four decades since its release.

Back to the Future’s latest box office collection worldwide after the re-release

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the film was re-released across 2,290 theaters in North America. Back to the Future collected $4.9 million on its re-release opening weekend in North America, and after eight days, the re-release domestic total is $6.6 million, bringing the lifetime collection to $221.19 million.

Internationally, the sci-fi classic collected $1.99 million in its first week, and combined with the domestic re-release total, the worldwide collection on its 40th anniversary re-run is $8.63 million. It was re-released on Halloween day to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The worldwide lifetime total for the movie is $391.69 million.

Box office summary

North America – $221.2 million

International – $170.5 million

Worldwide – $391.7 million

Enters the all-time top 400 highest-grossing films list worldwide four decades later

The sci-fi classic starring Michael J Fox has surpassed several notable Hollywood movies to enter the all-time top 400 highest-grossing films list at the worldwide box office. Thanks to the 40th anniversary re-release, it has exceeded the Indiana Jones movie Raiders of the Lost Ark, Superman Returns, and Independence Day: Resurgence to break into the top 400 and further solidify its position on the list.

Back to the Future is ranked #397 in the all-time top 400 highest-grossing films list. Since no reports indicate how long it will be in theaters, the film still has the potential to surpass Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s $392.1 million global haul. It is also less than $3 million away from the $393.4 million global haul of Black Adam.

More about the film

The story follows 17-year-old Marty McFly, a high schooler who is unexpectedly transported three decades into the past after a mishap with a time-traveling DeLorean created by his eccentric friend, scientist Doc Brown.

