Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson led the much-awaited film Die My Love, which has finally been released in the theaters, and unfortunately, it did not start as one would expect. The film received mixed to negative reviews on the Rotten Tomatoes site, and this underwhelming opening puts the film’s box office future in danger. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Jennifer and Robert are two of the biggest Hollywood stars. They are known for their varied range of roles on screen, hence fans wanted to watch them in a movie together. However, it seems that people did not enjoy this dark comedy, at least not on the first day. Although the critics gave it a 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, the audience gave it only 46%.

How much has Die My Love earned on its first day at the North American box office?

Die My Love debuted outside the top 5 domestic box office rankings this Friday when it hit the screens. Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence collected $1 million on their opening day at the North American box office. It is an average of $504 per theater, and it is currently running in 1,983 screens in North America, according to Box Office Mojo’s data.

How does it stack up against The Substance?

Mubi has distributed Demi Moore‘s The Substance and Die My Love. The Substance collected slightly more than this Jennifer Lawrence starrer. It was released in 2024 and collected $1.3 million on its opening day in North America. The film opened with $3.2 million on its debut weekend. Despite having the widest release ever for the banner, Die My Love collected 23% less collection on its opening day than The Substance.

More about the film

This Robert Pattinson starrer is expected to collect around $2.7 million as per Deadline, at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. It will be pretty disappointing for the film. According to reports, Mubi acquired the film’s rights at a modest $24 million.

Directed by Lynne Ramsay, the film follows the young couple, Grace and Jackson, as they move from New York City to Jackson’s rural childhood home in Montana, seeking a quieter life. As they adjust to their new surroundings and become parents, Grace begins to struggle with feelings of isolation and psychological distress. Her deteriorating mental health gradually drives their marriage into unsettling and unpredictable territory. Die My Love was released on November 7.

