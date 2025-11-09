Sydney Sweeney is one of the rising stars in Hollywood and is now earning praise for her performance in Christy. However, it has failed to strike a chord with the audience, earning disappointing numbers on its opening day at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Sweeney has earned the status of a sex symbol in Hollywood over the past few years, and she has embraced it gloriously. This film will showcase her as a more serious actress as she plays the former professional boxer Chrsty Martin in this latest film. It was directed by David Michod and theatrically released by Black Bear Pictures. The movie also features Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, and Katy O’Brien in supporting roles.

Christy’s day 1 box office collection in North America

Sydney Sweeney starrer Christy started off with disappointing numbers at the North American box office. It failed to even earn $1 million at the box office, debuting at #10 in the domestic rankings. Box Office Mojo‘s data reveals that the biographical sports drama collected just $600k across 2,184 theaters at the North American box office this Friday when it was released.

How does it stack up against The Smashing Machine’s release day gross?

The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson, is also a sports biopic where he portrays the role of former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Be it Dwayne’s star power or something else, The Smashing managed to earn $2.7 million on its opening day in North America. However, Sydney Sweeney‘s film is 78% below that mark; therefore, its opening weekend collection will also be significantly below the Johnson-led drama’s debut weekend.

Both movies are now riding on the hopes of the award season, hoping to earn major trophies despite being box office failures. However, Christy might turn around its fate in the following weeks, since it is just being released; unfortunately, that cannot be said for The Smashing Machine.

What is the film about?

The film follows the life of Christy Martin, chronicling her rise to becoming America’s most well-known female boxer in the 1990s and later her coach-turned-husband’s 2010 attempted murder of her. Sydney Sweeney starrer Christy was released on November 7.

