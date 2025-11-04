The Smashing Machine arrived in theaters with all the weight of Dwayne Johnson’s star power behind it. A raw and grounded story about UFC fighter Mark Kerr, it marked a rare moment for Johnson as he traded his usual blockbuster formula for something grittier.

However, when the film opened on October 3, 2025, the numbers did not follow. Against a $40 million budget, it pulled in only $20.2 million worldwide, a figure that quickly branded it one of the biggest misfires of Johnson’s career.

The Smashing Machine Hits VOD After Theatrical Struggle

After weeks of decline at the box office, Johnson announced that The Smashing Machine will hit VOD on November 4, 2025. The move gives the film a second life online, where it will be available on platforms like Prime Video and Fandango at Home. It is a quick turnaround, but a necessary one after such a steep theatrical fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Strong Reviews & Star Power Couldn’t Save The Smashing Machine

The Smashing Machine was never a lazy effort. Directed and written by Benny Safdie, the film carried A24’s backing, the same studio behind some of the decade’s most acclaimed works. It even paired Johnson with Emily Blunt and earned a 70% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Many believed it could finally bring Johnson his first Oscar nomination but even with good reviews and recognizable names, it could not pull audiences into theaters, leaving A24 staring at an estimated loss of more than $50 million. The film has only managed to earn $20.2 million worldwide, including $11.1 million in North America and $8.8 million internationally, per Box Office Mojo.

October was a brutal month for movie studios. One Battle After Another struggled to find an audience, and Tron: Ares, Disney’s latest attempt to revive the franchise, is shaping up to lose over $100 million after earning less than half of its near-$200 million budget. The Smashing Machine joins that list of casualties, despite the ambition and names attached to it.

Dwayne Johnson’s Upcoming Projects

Even with the stumble, Dwayne Johnson’s career moves forward without slowing down. He’ll voice Zeke in Zootopia 2 later this month and return as Maui in Disney’s live-action Moana next summer. The following year, he’s expected back as Dr. Smolder Bravestone in Jumanji 3, and talks are still active for his return in the final Fast & Furious installment. The Smashing Machine may have fallen hard, but the man behind it continues to move at full speed.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 3 – November 9): The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Maharani Season 4, Thode Door Thode Paas, Frankenstein & More To Stream!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News