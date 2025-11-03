A new week has begun, and that means a fresh lineup of shows and movies for you to enjoy. Just like always, there’s plenty to look forward to. This week’s highlights include a new Marvel classic, a brand-new season of a popular Indian show, a fresh installment in a well-known franchise, a new take on a classic horror story, and several other exciting releases. Scroll down, watch the trailers, read the synopses, and decide which of these titles will be on your watchlist this week.

Jio Hotstar

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (English) – November 5, 2025

The most recent reboot of Fantastic Four is finally coming to OTT. This time, we don’t see the origin story of the four leads. Instead, Reed Richards and Sue Storm are expecting a baby, and the world we see is a retro-futuristic one. However, their happy life faces a new challenge from the Silver Surfer and his master, Galactus.

All Her Fault Season 1 Episodes 1 to 4 (English) – November 7, 2025

When a mother goes to pick up her child from a playdate, he is not there. He has gone missing, and the subsequent investigation points fingers at several people as a huge mystery unfolds.

Bad Girl (Tamil) – November 4, 2025

This is the story of a rebellious girl from a traditional family. When she was a pimple-laden teen, she wasn’t much into studying. Instead, she fell in love with a boy. The school found out, her family found out, and things got messy. After that, their relationship came to an end. But she swore that after finishing school, when she became independent, she would do everything her family had forbidden. She would live the life she wanted, the way she wanted it.

SonyLiv

Maharani Season 4 (Hindi) – November 7, 2025

Once an illiterate housewife, she became the Chief Minister of a state because her extremely powerful politician husband could not. After breaking free from the control of others and enduring many hardships, she has become a strong and independent leader who could potentially be the next Prime Minister of the country. But with that comes a new set of challenges.

Zee5

Kiss (Tamil) – November 7, 2025

A young musician possesses a unique ability: he can see how a relationship will unfold whenever he witnesses a couple kissing. This strange gift has turned him into a cynic who no longer believes in love or desires a relationship. But then he meets a girl, and their love too has challenges waiting ahead. With his unique power, can he overcome those challenges and change the course of their story?

Thode Door Thode Paas (Hindi) – November 7, 2025

A grandfather has sold all his possessions and is going on a world tour. Before that, he wants to spend some time with his family, but all of them are engrossed in technology. He tells them that he will give each of them one crore if they can live without their smart devices for six months. But in this interconnected world, is that even possible? Thode Door Thode Paas reveals.

Amazon MX Player

First Copy Season 2 (Hindi) – November 5, 2025

First Copy is set in the early 2000s, when CD piracy was rampant. In the second season, Arif’s story continues after his release, as he tries to rebuild his empire, now with connections to the underworld.

Prime Video

Finding Joy (English) – November 5, 2025

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the story follows a girl who is obsessed with fairy tales and romantic novels. She believes she has finally found her Prince Charming, and the two are taking things slow. As the holidays approach, he invites her to Colorado, but on her way there, she meets with an accident. A reclusive man rescues her and takes her to his cabin in the mountains. Trapped there by a snowstorm, the city girl struggles to adjust to the isolated life, but soon, a bond begins to form between her and the mysterious stranger. How will this unexpected connection affect her current relationship, and is this man her true Prince Charming after all?

Netflix

The Bad Guys: Breaking In (English Animated) – November 6, 2025

The Bad Guys are trying to establish themselves as a truly fearsome group of criminals, but at the beginning of the series, no one, not even the police, takes them seriously. So they go on wild adventures, committing various crimes and heists to prove that they are genuinely evil.

Frankenstein (English) – November 7, 2025

Baron Victor is a scientist who wanted to conquer death, and he achieved this by creating a being made from several human body parts and bringing it to life. However, after his success, Baron abandons his creation, and society refuses to accept the creature. Driven mad by rejection, the creature decides to take revenge on its creator.

Baramulla (Hindi) – November 7, 2025

In this supernatural thriller mystery set in Baramulla, a DSP is transferred to Baramulla in Kashmir to investigate the disappearance of several children. During his investigation, he uncovers strange details and possible links to a world beyond the natural.

Death By Lightning (English) – November 6, 2025

James A. Garfield became the 20th President of the United States of America. He had a humble upbringing and a remarkable journey to the presidency. The series explores what awaited him once he took office, the difficult decisions he faced during his tenure, and the role that Charles J. Guiteau, a former admirer of the president, played in the events that ultimately unfolded. It delves into themes of corruption, civil service reform, abuse of power, and everything else that politics entails.

