Netflix viewers have found their latest fixation, and it comes wrapped in the form of an eerie eight-part psychological thriller that has quietly taken over weekend watchlists. The series, titled Wayward, landed on the platform on September 25 and within days shot to the top of Netflix’s global charts, surpassing many popular series.

What is Netflix’s Wayward About?

The thriller created by Canadian comedian Mae Martin, best known for their witty series Feel Good, leaves comedy for something far darker.

The story, set in the quiet town of Tall Pines, Vermont, begins with two teenagers, Abbie (Milly Alcock) and Leila (Alyvia Alyn Lind), who find themselves at Tall Pines Academy, a school for so-called “troubled” youth. The academy promises redemption, but the walls whisper otherwise. In the same town, local police officer Alex Dempsey (played by Martin) and his wife, Laura (Erin Kellyman), stumble upon threads that begin to unravel the illusion of order. Their search leads straight to the powerful and secretive Evelyn Wade, brought chillingly to life by Toni Collette.

WAYWARD, a new psychological thriller starring Mae Martin and Toni Collette, premieres in 12 HOURS. A police officer moves to a picture-perfect town and begins investigating a series of unusual incidents at a school for "troubled teens" led by a mysterious woman. pic.twitter.com/cMsVCd8ryR — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2025

Wayward – Audience & Critics Reaction

Despite mixed reviews, with critics giving it a 78% score on Rotten Tomatoes and audiences a 46% rating, Wayward has become something of a cult obsession. On Reddit and X, threads are full of people admitting they started it out of curiosity and ended up completely consumed.

On X, one fan tweeted, “If you’re into psychological thrillers & are in need of a new show “Wayward” on Netflix is worth the stream.” Another added, “Everyone talking about Ed Gein being the best new show on Netflix. But no one talking about Wayward? Pshh”

If you’re into physiological thrillers & are in need of a new show “Wayward” on Netflix is worth the stream pic.twitter.com/k7dmXTAwuL — Tequila Katie (@w0lfangg) October 28, 2025

Everyone talking about Ed Gein being the best new show on Netflix. But no one talking about Wayward? Pshh — eepy queen (@dianasdreaming) October 11, 2025

A third said, “I binge watched Wayward on Netflix and it was sooooo good 9/10. Would’ve been 10/10 if the ending had more context,” while someone else wrote, “Currently watching Wayward on Netflix and I have to say this shit is scarier to me than Weapons was.”

I binge watched Wayward on Netflix and it was sooooo good 9/10. Would’ve been 10/10 if the ending had more context — JANYE WEST 🦂 (@JannyBabii) October 9, 2025

Currently watching Wayward on Netflix and I have to say this shit is scarier to me than Weapons was — MQ (@MQaasim7) October 26, 2025

The show’s success has naturally stirred talk about a possible continuation, but Wayward was conceived as a limited series, which makes a follow-up uncertain.

Wayward Trailer

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: 10 Horror Movies To Watch On Halloween Night: From Sinners To The Babadook

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News