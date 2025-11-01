Gabriel Macht may be best known for his razor-sharp charm as Harvey Specter in Suits, but his career is filled with several underrated performances that never got the attention and recognition they deserved. In addition to starring in the widely acclaimed legal drama, Gabriel Macht took on layered roles in under-the-radar dramas, underrated thrillers, and character-driven films that showcased a very different side of his craft. If you’ve only seen him in Suits, these hidden gems prove just how versatile he really is.

1. Middle Men (2009)

Director : George Gallo

: George Gallo IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Streaming On: Amazon Video & Apple – Rent (U.S.)

Plot: Two tech guys invent a method to bill adult websites online, and a straightforward businessman gets pulled into their world.

Gabriel Macht’s role: Buck Dolby, one of the tech innovators whose invention is an important part of the story.

2. A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)

Director : Shainee Gabel

: Shainee Gabel IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Streaming On: The Roku Channel (U.S.)

Plot: A young woman (Scarlett Johansson) returns home after her mother’s death and ends up living with two broken men (John Travolta and Gabriel Macht), slowly uncovering painful truths and forming unexpected connections.

Gabriel Macht’s role: Lawson Pines, a quiet, struggling writer who hides more hurt than he shows.

3. The Good Shepherd (2006)

Director : Robert De Niro

: Robert De Niro IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Streaming On: Sony – Prime Video Channel (India), Amazon Prime Video – Rent (U.S.)

Plot: The film follows the early days of the CIA from the point of view of one man and stars Matt Damon, Angelina Jolie, Alec Baldwin, and Robert De Niro.

Gabriel Macht’s role: John Russell Jr., a young agent who learns how cold and calculated the spy world can be.

4. The Recruit (2003)

Director : Roger Donaldson

: Roger Donaldson IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Streaming On: Amazon Video – Rent (U.S.)

Plot: A young recruit joins the CIA and learns that nothing inside the agency is what it seems, not even the people he trains with.

Gabriel Macht’s role: Zack, a confident trainee whose motives aren’t always clear, adding suspicion and tension.

5. The Others (2000, TV Series)

Creators : John Brancato and Michael Ferris

: John Brancato and Michael Ferris IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Streaming On: Not Available

Plot: A group of people with different psychic abilities work together to solve strange, unexplained cases while dealing with the dark sides of their own powers.

Gabriel Macht’s role: Dr. Mark Gabriel, a physician with a mysterious sensitivity to other people’s pain who becomes part of a team investigating paranormal phenomena.

Another short-lived TV paranormal show that completely vanished: THE OTHERS Investigative drama w/ Julianne Nicholson, Bill Cobbs, Gabriel Macht, 13 episodes. Alas, never released on DVD Aired on NBC. but never on Peacock. Tubi has it as "unavailable". https://t.co/bcOOPxkZin pic.twitter.com/5FpDFt7nBS — Slice of SciFi (@sliceofscifi) April 24, 2024

