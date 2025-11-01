Acclaimed English actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman’s latest theatrical release, The Roses, hit the big screen on August 29, 2025. The satirical dark comedy received a 65% critics’ score and a stronger 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the global box office, it has earned $51.5 million so far and currently ranks among the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo.

For Indian viewers who missed its theatrical run, there’s good news, as the film now has an official OTT release date and streaming platform in India. Read on to find out what the film is about, and when and where you can stream The Roses online.

The Roses – Indian OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform

According to the latest update, The Roses will be available to stream in India on Jio Hotstar from November 20, 2025. Check out the official OTT release date announcement by the streaming giant.

Cumberbatch vs. Colman. Place your bets. The Roses streaming from Nov 20th, only on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/RmN6lBr9Ht — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) October 31, 2025

What Is The Roses About?

Directed by Jay Roach (Meet the Parents), the film is adapted from Warren Adler’s 1981 novel The War of the Roses. The story centers on Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch), a couple who appear to have the perfect marriage, until a sudden career breakthrough for one of them upsets the balance. What begins as a small disagreement slowly escalates into a full-blown domestic war, revealing how quickly love can turn into competition, resentment, and chaos.

The film also features Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Kate McKinnon in key supporting roles.

The Roses vs. The War of the Roses – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Comparison

The Jay Roach directorial is ostensibly a reimagining of the 1989 dark comedy The War of the Roses (starring Michael Douglas & Kathleen Turner). Let’s see how Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman’s latest release, The Roses, compares to the 1989 movie on Rotten Tomatoes based on critics’ ratings:

The Roses (2025): 65%

The War of the Roses (1989): 84%

As the numbers show, The Roses doesn’t quite match the strong 84% critics’ rating earned by The War of the Roses on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Roses – Official Trailer

