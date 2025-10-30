Benedict Cumberbatch leads The Roses, a dark comedy that takes a sharp look at love and resentment. The film reimagines Warren Adler’s 1981 novel and the 1989 movie The War of the Roses, bringing it into a modern setting with a cast that includes Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Allison Janney, and several others.

The Roses Box Office Performance & Critical Reception

Despite the impressive lineup, the film’s theatrical run in late August saw only modest results, earning $51.4 million against its $30 million budget, as per Box Office Mojo. The film landed at No. 5 during its opening weekend behind Weapons, the 50th anniversary re-release of Jaws, Caught Stealing, and Freakier Friday. The critics had divided opinions, giving The Roses a 65% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Roses Box Office Summary

North America – $15.2m

International – $36.2m

Worldwide – $51.4m

Comparing The Roses to The War of the Roses

The Roses’ reaction was milder compared to the original War of the Roses, which holds an 84% rating and grossed $160 million on a $26 million budget back in 1989.

The War of the Roses Box Office Summary

North America – $86.8m

International – $73.3m

Worldwide – $160.1m

The earlier version, directed by Danny DeVito and starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, even received three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture and acting nods for both leads.

The Roses OTT Update: When & Where To Watch the Film

Now, The Roses is ready to find a new audience through streaming. Disney has confirmed that the film will arrive on Hulu and through the Hulu on Disney+ bundle on November 20. Its digital release offers a second life after a disappointing box office run, potentially giving viewers who missed its theatrical release a chance to see Cumberbatch and Colman’s sharp yet uneasy dynamic.

Stop and stream THE ROSES, November 20, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. #TheRoses pic.twitter.com/1ellwa0kZJ — Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) October 29, 2025

<iframe title=”YouTube video player” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/XkgMaS5gbaA?si=MeKxT4xVLzEBC_g9″ width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”>

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth India OTT Release Date: When & Where To Stream The Scarlett Johansson Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News