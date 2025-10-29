After creating a tremendous splash in Indian cinemas, Jurassic World Rebirth is now set to roar again, but this time on a major online platform. Those awaiting the digital release of the new chapter of the franchise in India will soon be able to access the movie for online viewing. Viewers who missed out on the cinematic experience can now enjoy the adventure drama from the comfort of their own homes.

Jurassic World Rebirth: India Streaming Details & Platform

The fourth movie in the Jurassic World series and the seventh installment in the overall Jurassic Park saga will be streaming on JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar). The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages for greater accessibility throughout India. Jurassic World Rebirth will digitally release on November 14, 2025. Viewers interested in watching the film can set reminders on the website and app.

For those unaware, the movie was earlier available on rental platforms like Amazon Prime Video and BookMyShow Stream. But its arrival on JioHotstar will make it accessible to all Indian subscribers at no additional cost. Before arriving on JioHotstar, it will first start streaming in the US from October 30, 2025, on Peacock. The platform has announced the date on its official social media handle.

The Mosasaurus is coming for you. #JurassicWorldRebirth arrives October 30 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/7dKKGbR0uP — Peacock (@peacock) October 24, 2025

More About Jurassic World Rebirth

The 2025 movie stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali as fresh faces in the legendary franchise. Written by David Koepp, who previously worked on Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the movie takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion.

Dinosaurs exist in the remote areas now, and a drug giant sends a research team to an unknown island to gather DNA to make medical milestones. However, the mission soon becomes lethal as survival becomes the only option.

Check out the trailer of Jurassic World Rebirth below:

