Scarlett Johansson is one of the biggest Hollywood actresses and is globally famous for her MCU role, Black Widow. The actress portrays strong characters on screen, and as Natasha Romanoff, she showcased a perfect blend of strength, vulnerability, and emotional depth that made the character one of the most beloved heroes in the Marvel universe. Despite playing such a strong character, she once expressed being terrified of one of her co-stars, an Academy Award-winner. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scarlett has been working in the movies from a young age, and she has done several kinds of films over the years. Her hard work and talent made her the top-grossing Hollywood star and one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Johansson is also known for her unique voice, which adds depth and allure to her performances. Her voice has become one of her most recognizable traits, captivating the audience in live-action roles and voice performances.

Scarlett Johansson was once terrified of her Hitchcock co-star, Anthony Hopkins.

Over a decade ago, Scarlett Johansson spoke about her Hitchcock co-star Anthony Hopkins in an interview with V magazine. Anthony Hopkins is a legendary actor popular for his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs. Hopkins played the cannibalistic serial killer in the Oscar-winning movie, and his character is still etched in people’s minds. Like many, Scarlett was afraid of Hopkins while doing Hitchcock, and she spoke about it in that throwback interview.

The Jurassic World Rebirth actress said, “We only had the luxury to shoot the scene for a day, and everybody was feeling very nervous because it involved water, and nobody wants the actor to get wet. They were concerned with modesty and all these things – but I don’t care about any of that stuff, and Janet Leigh never did either.”

She continued, “You have got to be brave, get into the shower, and face Anthony Hopkins as Hitchcock, jabbing you in the face with a 12-inch kitchen knife. As much as Anthony Hopkins is a pussycat, he’s terrifying. Maybe I watched Silence of the Lambs too many times when I was a kid. Maybe I was having some flashbacks. So I didn’t need too much preparation for the scene.”

What was Hitchcock about?

Directed by Sacha Gervasi, Hitchcock is a biographical film based on Stephen Rebello’s Alfred Hitchcock and the Making of Psycho. It centers on the relationship between Alfred Hitchcock and his wife Alma Reville during the 1959 filming of Psycho. The film’s ensemble cast comprises Anthony Hopkins as Alfred Hitchcock and Helen Mirren as Alma Reville; Scarlett Johansson, Toni Collette, Danny Huston, and Jessica Biel appeared in supporting roles.

Scarlett Johansson – On the professional front

On the work front, Scarlett Johansson was last seen in Jurassic World Rebirth, the third-highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year, which collected $887.7 million in its global run. The film is available on digital platforms. According to reports, she has Paper Tiger in the pipeline.

