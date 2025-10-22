Renny Garlin’s return to The Strangers franchise has not gone the way fans or the studio hoped. The Strangers: Chapter 2, released on September 26, has turned into one of the year’s biggest horror disappointments. The film has earned approximately $18 million to date, with $14.6 million from North America and the rest from international markets. Even with its release in approximately 2,700 theaters and still playing in over 1,000, the film has failed to capture the attention of horror fans, despite the approach of Halloween, which usually boosts horror ticket sales.

Low Box Office Earnings Despite Wide Release

The downfall became more visible in its fourth weekend. Earnings dropped by 74.4%, a steep fall after three weekends where the film managed to cross the $1 million mark each time. In its fourth weekend, the total collection barely reached $412K across three days, as per Box Office Mojo. Independent horror film Good Boy even managed to outperform it during the same period. The per-theater average has now slipped to a disappointing $38, showing how weak the turnout has become despite the wide release.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $14.6m

International – $3.2m

Worldwide – $17.9m

A Costly Box Office Failure for The Strangers Franchise

Made on a budget of $18 million, the movie needed about $45 million to break even. However, current trends suggest it might barely reach $20 million in total earnings, which would confirm its place as one of the year’s biggest horror flops. At this stage, the movie is still lagging by over 60% of what it needs to recover its costs.

The critical response has been equally harsh. It holds a weak 14% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an even lower 1.9 score on Letterboxd. This poor reception has added to the film’s struggle to find viewers or build any positive buzz.

Despite the setback, a new installment in The Strangers series has already been approved. For many, that announcement feels more like a burden for the franchise than a reason to celebrate.

