Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, based on the popular Netflix series, was finally released in the UK and Ireland. The film has not only opened at the top spot but also outshone Black Phone 2 in these two regions. The Dreamworks Animation creation directed by Ryan Crego is edging closer to its break-even target, and this strong debut might boost the film’s overall box office performance. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is reportedly Dreamworks Animation’s first live-action film that is not a remake. The movie received positive reviews and is chasing the $100 million milestone worldwide. The series on which this movie is based shows Gabby and her cat friends having adventures inside the dollhouse.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie’s box office collection in the UK & Ireland

According to Comscore’s data via Variety’s report, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie finally opened in UK and Ireland theaters this weekend and collected decent numbers. It made a smashing debut in the UK and Ireland, landing at #1, beating even Black Phone 2, which also debuted there. It has been reported that the movie based on the Netflix series collected £1.9 million in the UK and Ireland, an estimated $2.5 million.

Overshadows Black Phone 2’s debut

The Black Phone sequel was released worldwide this weekend, including in the UK and Ireland. Black Phone 2 debuted at #2, earning $1 million less than the popular preschool family movie. Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames’ film collected $1.5 million on its debut weekend in the UK and Ireland. Since Universal has distributed both films, it is a great win for the studio.

More about Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie reportedly had a budget of $32 million; thus, it needs around $80 million to break even. The family movie is still around $20 million away from breaking even. Owing to its steady box office performance and the lack of many family movies, it is expected to achieve that in the following weeks.

Box Office Summary

North America – $30.0 million

International – $30.1 million

Worldwide – $60.1 million

