The Conjuring: Last Rites is feeling the Halloween vibes already as its grip gets stronger at the box office. The film has surpassed Venom: The Last Dance and Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ global hauls and is now eyeing a Star Wars movie. However, The Conjuring 4 missed the Steven Spielberg-helmed Saving Private Ryan’s worldwide collection this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Conjuring 4 completed six weeks at the cinemas, and owing to new releases, it lost many screens in North America and overseas. The film is chasing the $500 million milestone, which will be a first in the entire Conjuring Universe. The film has beaten several tentpole movies this year and is establishing its dominance at the box office overall.

How much has the film collected on its 7th weekend at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Conjuring: Last Rites still earns a spot in the domestic top 10 rankings. The horror sequel collected $1.6 million on its seventh weekend at the domestic box office despite losing 353 screens. The film shows a stronghold as it declined by 48.6% from last weekend. The domestic total of The Conjuring 4 is $175.46 million.

It is also holding strong at the overseas box office. The film collected $3.7 million this weekend, just a 36.2% drop from last weekend. Therefore, the film’s international cume is $306.6 million across 66 markets. Allied to the domestic total of The Conjuring 4, the worldwide collection is $482.06 million.

Missed Saving Private Ryan by a whisker

It was initially expected that The Conjuring: Last Rites would surpass the worldwide haul of Saving Private Ryan. The Oscar-winning film directed by the legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg missed the worldwide total of Saving Private Ryan’s $482.35 million by a hair. The film surely surpassed that collection on Monday, but the numbers are yet to be revealed.

In addition, the film has also surpassed Venom: The Last Dance‘s $478.9 million and Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ $481.8 million global totals. It is swiftly moving towards entering the all-time top 280 highest-grossing films list.

Set to beat Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Return of the Jedi is the third installment in the original Star Wars trilogy, which collected $482.46 million worldwide. The Conjuring 4 is less than $1 million away from beating Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This proves that The Conjuring 4 is a box office success, which proves horror can rival legendary franchises like Star Wars, too. Despite its strong box office performance, it is also significant because the film has been made available on digital platforms. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 6.

Box office summary of The Conjuring 4

North America – $175.4 million

International – $306.6 million

Worldwide – $482.0 million

