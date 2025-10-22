Dwayne Johnson-led The Smashing Machine has failed to attract audiences to the theaters and is going to flop at the box office. It will have to remain happy by beating other flops, and this time, it is edging closer to surpassing Margot Robbie’s romance saga, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sports biography’s box office earnings are heartbreaking. Despite Johnson’s presence, the film is an utter financial failure. It has dropped out of the top 10 in the domestic rankings this weekend, its third weekend only. Luckily, it is a moderately budgeted movie, and the studio will recover from the loss. But it seems that experimenting proved handy for the actor. He has succeeded in action and comedy franchises, but this backfired completely.

The Smashing Machine is set to hit $20 million worldwide.

The Smashing Machine has been performing poorly at the box office, and probably because of that, the movie has lost many screens in North America, including 2502 this past week. It is now running in 819 theaters only. The film collected just $329K in its third three-day weekend. It dropped by 81.7% from last weekend, bringing the domestic total to $11.1 million after 17 days.

The film’s international cume is equally disappointing, as it has only collected $7.37 million. Allied to the domestic total, the movie’s worldwide collection is $18.5 million and is headed towards the $20 million mark.

Set to beat A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s global haul soon.

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell starrer A Big Bold Beautiful, a romantic film directed by Kogonada. It received mixed reviews and became a huge flop at the box office, collecting $20.15 million worldwide [via Box Office Mojo]. Despite such accomplished Hollywood actors, the movie flopped badly at the box office.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt‘s movie is less than $3 million away from surpassing the global haul of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Therefore, The Smashing Machine will not be at the end of this year’s biggest flops list.

What is the film about?

Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine is set against the backdrop of the late 1990s and early 2000s and chronicles the extraordinary journey of MMA icon Mark Kerr, portrayed by Dwayne Johnson. The film captures his rapid ascent in the unforgiving world of mixed martial arts while exploring his battles with fame, addiction, and the personal demons that challenged his strength far beyond the cage. The film was released on October 3.

Box Office Summary of The Smashing Machine

North America – $11.1 million

International – $7.4 million

Worldwide – $18.5 million

