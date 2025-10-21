Roofman, the Channing Tatum-led crime comedy, is now in its second week in theaters. Receiving rave reviews with an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score, the film has grossed approximately $17.7 million worldwide and is currently ranked among the top 100 highest-grossing titles of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo. About $15.5 million of this total comes from the North American market, with the remaining $2.2 million from international markets.

Roofman Breakeven Point & Closing In On A Forgotten Western

Made on an estimated $19 million budget, Roofman needs roughly $47.5 million to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. In other words, it must earn about $29.8 million more worldwide to reach the break-even point before turning a profit. While that milestone may take some time, the film is steadily closing in on outgrossing a forgotten 1990s Western starring Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio. We’re talking about the 1995 film, The Quick and the Dead. Here’s how much Roofman still needs to surpass it.

Roofman vs. The Quick and the Dead – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here is how the two films have performed globally:

Roofman – Box Office Summary

North America: $15.5 mil l ion

mil ion International: $2.2 million

Worldwide: $17.7 million

In comparison, Sam Raimi’s The Quick and the Dead earned around $18.6 million worldwide. This means Roofman still needs approximately just under $1 million to surpass it at the global box office. Based on its current momentum, it is expected to reach this milestone very soon.

Roofman’s Next 2025 Targets

With a current global total of $17.7 million, Roofman is inches away from overtaking the worldwide earnings of Hitman 2 ($17.9 million) and The Strangers: Chapter 2 ($17.9 million). Once it does, it will set its sights on surpassing Dwayne Johnson’s sports drama The Smashing Machine.

More About Roofman

Directed by Derek Cianfrance and based on a bizarre true story, the film follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army veteran who robs McDonald’s restaurants by entering through their roofs, earning the nickname, Roofman. After escaping prison, he hides in a Toys “R” Us store for months and forms a romantic relationship with a single mother (Kirsten Dunst).

Roofman – Official Trailer

