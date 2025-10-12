Sam Raimi, popular for the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy, is known for his unique blend of horror, action, and dark humor. Beyond the Marvel movies, Sam has helmed several notable films that left a mark at the box office. We’ve ranked his top 5 highest-grossing movies outside the Spider-Man franchise. Scroll down to see which films made the most significant impact. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Raimi is known for his dynamic camera work, namely his shaky-cam POV shots, low angles, eye close-ups, and rapid tracking shots that immerse viewers. He first gained recognition with the cult classic horror, The Evil Dead [1981]. Raimi’s Evil Dead series inspired generations of horror filmmakers, redefining low-budget horror.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Sam Raimi beyond the Spider-Man trilogy

5. For Love of the Game (1999)

Worldwide – $46.1 million

For Love of the Game is a romantic sports drama starring Kevin Costner as a veteran baseball pitcher reflecting on his career and love life during one final, pivotal game. The film blends heartfelt romance with the tension of America’s favorite pastime, offering a thoughtful look at love, legacy, and second chances.

4. Darkman (1990)

Worldwide – $48.8 million

Darkman is a dark superhero thriller, following scientist Peyton Westlake, who is brutally attacked and left for dead, then returns with a disfigured face and a thirst for revenge. Known for its gritty tone, inventive action, and Raimi’s signature visual style, it became a cult classic despite modest box office earnings.

3. Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Worldwide – $90.8 million

It is a supernatural horror film centered on Christine, a loan officer who becomes cursed after denying an old woman’s request. The movie blends Raimi’s trademark dark humor with intense scares, delivering a thrilling ride that earned critical praise and strong box office success.

2. Oz the Great and Powerful (2013)

Worldwide – $493.3 million

Oz the Great and Powerful is a fantasy adventure directed by Raimi. It is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and follows a small-time magician, Oscar Diggs, who is swept away to the magical land of Oz and must confront three witches to become the legendary wizard. The film was praised for its visual spectacle and family-friendly appeal and grossed nearly half a billion dollars worldwide.

1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Worldwide – $955.7 million

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse is a Marvel superhero film directed by Raimi. It continues the story of Doctor Strange as he navigates alternate realities and faces dark forces threatening the multiverse. The film combines Raimi’s signature horror-tinged style with blockbuster action, becoming his highest-grossing movie worldwide.

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

