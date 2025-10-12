The Running Man, directed by Edgar Wright, is the second adaptation of the Stephen King novel and is counting days to hit the screens. Glen Powell will appear in the leading role, and the long-range forecast is also hopeful. It is tracking to become Powell’s third biggest debut. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Powell is among the rising stars in Hollywood, making a mark in the industry. He is known for his mix of old-school movie-star charm and modern versatility. Thanks to his charisma, comedic timing, and dramatic range, critics often compare him to classic Hollywood leading men.

How much is the film expected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to Box Office Pro‘s long-range forecast, The Running Man is projected to earn between $40 million and $50 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. It will hit theaters in the same month as family-oriented releases like Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2. However, given the genre and target audience differences, Glen Powell’s thriller is unlikely to face significant competition from these films. The rest depends on word of mouth.

Tracking to earn Glen Powell’s biggest debut ever as part of a leading cast in a movie

Glen Powell became widely popular for Top Gun: Maverick, and it grew with Anyone but You, the rom-com opposite Sydney Sweeney. His film Twisters also performed well at the box office and is one of his biggest hits. Both the films recorded impressive debut weekends, and although The Running Man’s tracking range is way below these two movies, it is expected to gross the 3rd biggest debut domestically.

Check out the top 5 biggest debut weekend collections of Glen Powell’s film.

1. Top Gun: Maverick – $126.7 million

2. Twisters – $81.2 million

3. The Expendables 3 – $15.8 million

4. Anyone but You – $6 million

5. Devotion – $5.9 million

More about the upcoming movie

The film follows a game show called The Running Man that pits runners against a team of murderous Hunters whose job is to track them down and kill them. Any runner who can stay alive for thirty days wins the grand prize of $1 billion. The Stephen King adaptation will be released on November 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

