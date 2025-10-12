Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically acclaimed action-thriller, One Battle After Another, has completed two weeks in theaters. The Leonardo DiCaprio starrer has earned $49.8 million in North America and $73.9 million from international markets, bringing its worldwide total to $123.7 million (per Box Office Mojo).

However, with the release of Tron: Ares, the third installment in the Tron franchise, and other recent films, competition at the global box office has intensified. Made on an estimated production budget of $140 million (The Numbers), the film needs around $350 million to break even, using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

While reaching this milestone may be challenging, One Battle After Another is emerging as a strong contender for major Oscar categories and has already surpassed several past hits. It is now approaching the lifetime earnings of the underrated 2012 sci-fi superhero film Chronicle, which starred Sinners actor Michael B. Jordan. Here’s how much Leonardo DiCaprio’s film needs to earn to outgross it globally.

One Battle After Another vs. Chronicle – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $49.8 million

International: $73.9 million

Worldwide: $123.7 million

Chronicle – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $64.5 million

International: $62.1 million

Worldwide: $126.6 million

As the numbers show, One Battle After Another currently trails Chronicle by just under $3 million in worldwide earnings. Given its current momentum, it’s just a matter of time before Leonardo DiCaprio’s action thriller surpasses the 2012 sci-fi superhero hit at the global box office.

What One Battle After Another Needs To Crack 2025’s Top 20

For the action thriller to enter the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025, it must surpass the current 20th spot holder, Freakier Friday, at the global box office. So far, Freakier Friday has earned $152.8 million, meaning One Battle After Another needs to collect at least $29.1 million more to reach this milestone. At its current pace, the film is expected to hit the target in the coming days.

More About One Battle After Another

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

