With a worldwide tally of $467.1 million, the latest Conjuring installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, has now surpassed the global earnings of Ridley Scott’s epic historical drama Gladiator and its sequel Gladiator II. The blockbuster horror movie is now just inches away from entering the top 300 highest-grossing films of all time, as per Box Office Mojo. To achieve this milestone, Last Rites needs to outgross Keanu Reeves’ cult sci-fi action classic The Matrix, which earned around $467.9 million worldwide.

In addition to shattering multiple records at the global box office, The Conjuring: Last Rites is also closing in on the $300 million international mark, with current overseas earnings standing at $296.8 million. However, it remains to be seen if the film can reach this target before wrapping up its ongoing theatrical run. Interestingly, Last Rites is also closing in on the lifetime global earnings of the Bradley Cooper-led comedy blockbuster, The Hangover (2009). Here’s how much more Last Rites needs to earn to surpass that total.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. The Hangover – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films currently stand at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $170.3 million

International: $296.8 million

Worldwide: $467.1 million

The Hangover – Box Office Summary

North America: $277.3 million

International: $191.5 million

Worldwide: $468.8 million

As the numbers reveal, The Conjuring: Last Rites currently trails The Hangover by just $1.7 million globally. At its current momentum, the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led horror hit is projected to surpass the comedy blockbuster’s worldwide total within the next few days.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. The Hangover Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how all three films in the Hangover franchise have performed at the global box office:

The Hangover (2009): $468.8 million

The Hangover Part II (2011): $586.8 million

The Hangover Part III (2013): $362 million

As evident from the numbers, The Conjuring: Last Rites currently trails behind the first two Hangover films but has already surpassed the third installment by a wide margin. While the horror blockbuster is on track to overtake the 2009 comedy’s lifetime total soon, matching the $586.8 million global earnings of The Hangover Part II appears unlikely at this stage.

More About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer

