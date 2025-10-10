With a current global haul of $460.5 million, The Conjuring: Last Rites has become its lead actress, Vera Farmiga’s highest-grossing film, surpassing her previous top performer, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, by a substantial margin. Already the top-grossing horror movie of 2025, the latest installment in the Conjuring Universe ranks as the eleventh highest-grossing film of the year, trailing just behind The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which has earned $521.8 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

Recently, the blockbuster horror flick has outgrossed several popular titles, including X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007), Mission: Impossible (1996), and 300 (2006). And now, it is closing in on a sci-fi action hit directed by J.J. Abrams, the filmmaker behind Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible III. We’re talking about the 2013 movie, Star Trek Into Darkness. Here’s how much The Conjuring: Last Rites still needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Star Trek Into Darkness – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films currently stand at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $169.1 million

International: $291.4 million

Worldwide: $460.5 million

Star Trek Into Darkness – Box Office Summary

North America: $228.7 million

International: $238.5 million

Worldwide: $467.3 million

As the figures show, The Conjuring: Last Rites currently trails Star Trek Into Darkness by approximately $6.8 million globally. If digital availability and competition from recent releases like Tron: Ares do not significantly impact footfalls, the horror film is expected to surpass it before concluding its theatrical run.

How Much Profit Has Last Rites Already Made?

Made on an estimated production budget of $55 million, The Conjuring: Last Rites needed around $137.5 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. With global earnings of $460.5 million, the film has already generated an estimated profit of $323 million, making it one of the biggest horror hits.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Story & Cast

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Official Trailer

