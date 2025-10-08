The Conjuring: Last Rites is nearing the last leg of its theatrical run, outgrossing several popular movies. It is on track to enter the all-time top 300 grossers worldwide, but there are still a few movies to surpass before that, and one among them is a Ridley Scott-directed movie, which will bring the film close to that list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Conjuring 4 has successfully secured the future of the Conjuring Universe movies. Although this is the final film in the main franchise led by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, the horror flick is still holding strong at the box office. Recently, it surpassed Mission: Impossible, 300, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The Conjuring 4 at the worldwide box office

The Conjuring: Last Rites turned a month older at the domestic box office. According to Box Office Mojo data, the Michael Chaves-helmed movie has collected $168.27 million so far and counting. Adding that to the $291.4 million overseas cume, the worldwide collection is $459.67 million, and it will eventually cross $500 million in its original run. This weekend, the film will cross the $470 million mark.

on track to beat Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II

Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal starrer Gladiator II is the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 classic Gladiator. Despite the positive reviews, the film was not a blockbuster, but it was a box office success that almost surpassed the OG film’s run worldwide.

Ridley Scott’s magnum opus collected $462.18 million in its global run, achieving the #304 rank in the all-time top-grossing list. The Conjuring 4 is less than $5 million away from surpassing Gladiator II and moving closer to entering the all-time top 300 grossers list. Gladiator is at #302 for the record, and for The Conjuring 4 to break into the top 300 list, the horror flick must surpass Keanu Reeves-led The Matrix. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5.

Box Office Summary

North America – $168.3 million

International – $291.4 million

Worldwide – $459.7 million

