Dreamworks’ creation The Bad Guys 2 is holding its ground amid the new releases even after so many weeks. The animated sequel crossed its final major milestone worldwide a few weeks back, and it has also achieved its break-even target. It is now counting profits at the box office, and we are calculating how much it is earning at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Despite such a low buzz, the movie is still running in the theaters, fighting for space with the other movies. It has excellent ratings, and the critics said, “The film’s crew of reformed rapscallions are still a ton of fun as their latest adventure raises the stakes while maintaining a playful sense of mischief.” It is the 17th highest-grossing film of the year, just behind Weapons. If the sequel continues to run steadily, it might even cross the worldwide haul of $266.2 million.

The Bad Guys 2 at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, The Bad Guys 2 completed sixty-six days at the cinemas in North America. On day 66, it collected $59K at the North American box office. The film’s domestic total is $81.17 million, and it might not be able to cross the $100 million milestone domestically. The international cume of the film is $141.5 million, and the worldwide collection has hit $222.7 million.

Worldwide collection update

North America – $81.2 million

International – $141.5 million

Worldwide – $222.7 million

Enjoys over 10% gains from the break-even target

According to media reports, The Bad Guys 2 was made on a budget of $80 million. Its break-even target is $200 million, and the movie achieved that a few days back. The animated sequel has achieved $222.7 million at the worldwide box office, which is $22.7 million more than the break-even target, or around 11.3% more.

What is the film about?

The story follows the Bad Guys as they struggle to earn trust and acceptance in their new lives as heroes. They are then pulled out of retirement and forced to take on “one last job” by an all-female squad of criminals. The Bad Guys 2 was released on August 1.

