The animated features are mostly loved and enjoyed by the audience, but Japanese anime movies have deeper, mature themes. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has dominated the global box office and is the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year. It has entered the all-time top 200 highest-grossing films list. Infinity Castle is on track to beat a Disney blockbuster. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Infinity Castle is on track to become the highest-grossing international feature at the North American box office. The film by Haruo Sotozaki is on track to cross the $700 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The Japanese anime movie will rule the cinemas for a few more weeks since no such tentpole or buzzworthy films are being released.

How much has the film earned so far worldwide?

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected $3.5 million in North America on its fourth three-day weekend. It lost 437 theaters and declined by 50% from last weekend, bringing the North American total to $124.7 million. Its cumulative total at the Japanese box office has hit $246.6 million (¥35.78 billion), including a strong $3 million in its 12th weekend.

The estimated overseas total of the anime movie is $274.8 million. Adding that to the film’s North American and Japanese cumes, the worldwide collection reached $642 million. It has beaten F1: The Movie and How to Train Your Dragon this weekend.

On track to surpass Disney’s Moana

Moana is a popular Disney movie that stands out for celebrating Polynesian culture and featuring an empowering heroine. Its memorable music and inspiring story about courage and heritage make it a modern Disney classic. The movie was nominated for the Oscars in the Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song categories.

Moana collected $643.33 million in its lifetime, becoming the #176 highest-grossing film ever worldwide. The Japanese anime is less than $2 million away from beating Moana’s global haul and taking the 176th rank in the all-time top 200 worldwide list. Infinity Castle is also eyeing the global haul of Thor: The Dark World this week.

More about Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a cultural phenomenon made on a reported budget of just $20 million. It is a lesson for every animated movie maker as the film has raked in 32.1 times more than the modest production budget. The film received a near-perfect score on the Rotten Tomatoes platform. The critics and audience gave it 98% on the aggregate site. Critics stated, “Storming the big screen with Demon Slayer’s most polished presentation yet, Infinity Castle is a stirring beginning to this franchise’s bloody climax.”

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released worldwide on September 12.

