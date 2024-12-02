Chris Hemsworth didn’t hold back when talking about Thor: The Dark World—he called it “meh.” And honestly? Same. Sure, it made a solid $644 million at the box office, but it wasn’t exactly changing the MCU game. In a GQ interview, Hemsworth said his experience with the flick was less thunderous and more like a thunderstorm with a side of yawn.

“The first one is good; the second one is meh,” Hemsworth said, keeping it real as always. The issue? Thor’s classic masculine hero vibe started to feel like an old playlist stuck on repeat. Translation: the guy was in a superhero slump. And honestly, the movie didn’t do much to shake it up, either. Thor: The Dark World had all the right ingredients but somehow ended up being that reheated superhero casserole—predictable, safe, and way less exciting than fans hoped.

The plot wasn’t exactly an MCU masterpiece. Thor vs. Malekith, the dark elf who wants to unleash a weapon called the Aether on the Nine Realms? Yawn. Critics weren’t shy about it either. The action was flat, the humor? It was non-existent, and the stakes felt as high as a puddle after a drizzle. And it wasn’t just the fans feeling the burn. Christopher Eccleston, who played Malekith, took it to the next level, saying making the film made him want to “put a gun in my mouth.” Yikes. That’s one way to describe the vibe behind the scenes.

At least it wasn’t a complete disaster. The film still made decent money and wasn’t wholly hated. But the reviews? Not so kind. A 66% score on Rotten Tomatoes is like getting a “meh” on a report card—you didn’t fail, but you sure didn’t nail it, either. So while The Dark World wasn’t an outright flop, it was a “we’ve seen this before” moment in the MCU’s fast-moving universe.

Then came Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and BOOM—everything changed. Taika Waititi’s hilarious and weirdly wonderful take on the God of Thunder turned Thor into the MCU’s comedy king. Ragnarok was a complete 180 from the dark, moody vibe of the earlier films, bringing in humor, neon lights, and an unbeatable new direction. It was a total reinvention, and fans were here for it. Critics loved it, too. Suddenly, The Dark World felt like a weird fever dream that no one talks about anymore. Ragnarok wasn’t just a sequel—it was a revival and made everything that came before it look like a little “meh.”

So, Hemsworth calling Thor: The Dark World “meh” makes perfect sense. Sometimes, you have to go through some mediocrity to get to the gold, and with Ragnarok came the actual thunder.

