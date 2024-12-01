Picture it: Chris Hemsworth, not Channing Tatum, leading the Joes. Wild, right? But the universe (or Odin?) had other plans. Back in the mid-2000s, Hemsworth wasn’t Hollywood royalty. He was an Aussie soap actor, hustling to make rent after leaving high school. His first break was on Home and Away, but even that paycheck wasn’t enough. “We had no money,” Hemsworth revealed to Variety. “I wanted to pay off [my parents’] house.” Talk about a hero’s origin story.

But chasing a Hollywood dream wasn’t all sunshine and surfboards. “I almost put too much pressure on myself,” he admitted. Auditions turned brutal. Callbacks vanished. “I had one right before Christmas, and things were not good. I thought, ‘Why did I do this?’” And just like that, G.I. Joe slipped through his fingers.

If losing Duke wasn’t enough, he also missed out on Gambit in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Both roles went to other actors (Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch), leaving Hemsw frustrated. “At the time, I was upset. I wouldn’t have been Thor, but if I’d played either of those characters, it’s funny how Hollywood works—one flop audition away from fate.

Fast forward to 2011, and Hemsworth finally struck gold with Marvel’s Thor. But just because he had that didn’t mean the nerves disappeared—Case in point: Ghostbusters (2016). “The night before shooting, I almost pulled out,” he confessed. Despite director Paul Feig’s pep talks, Hemsworth felt unprepared. “I got the script, and nothing had changed.”

Hemsworth winged it, channeling his self-doubt into comedy. His turn as clueless yet endearing receptionist, Kevin, was a hit. “I just felt ridiculous. So I used that,” he said. The movie earned $229 million worldwide, but not without drama. The female-led reboot caught unnecessary backlash. Hemsworth wasn’t having it: “What ownership do you guys have over those characters? It was disappointing.”

Now? Hemsworth is the definition of blockbuster success. G.I. Joe and Gambit may have been missed shots, but Thor? Absolute bullseye. Sometimes, losing is winning in disguise.

So next time you see Hemsworth ruling Asgard, remember—he could’ve been a Joe in a jungle. Instead, he became a god with a hammer who rules Hollywood.

