The Conjuring: Last Rites’ achievements are still rolling on. The horror flick has set a new benchmark for upcoming horror movies and is on track to beat a Marvel movie starring Hugh Jackman. It will move closer to entering the all-time top 300 highest-grossing films of all time worldwide list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Conjuring 4 is currently the third-highest-grossing horror movie of all time at the worldwide box office. It is reportedly the last film in which Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will appear as Ed and Lorraine Warren. However, there will be other projects in the Conjuring Universe.

The Conjuring: Last Rites at the worldwide box office

The Conjuring: Last Rites crossed the $450 million milestone this weekend. It lost 330 theaters in North America yet collected $4.1 million on its fifth weekend. The movie collected another $9.3 million this weekend, bringing the overseas cume to $290.4 million. It surpassed the international collection of the DCU movie Superman, bringing the worldwide collection of the horror movie to $459.28 million [via Box Office Mojo].

It is the 11th highest-grossing film of the year, right behind The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and might surpass the MCU hit in its original theatrical run. Last Rites is also on track to beat It: Chapter Two as the second-highest-grossing horror film ever worldwide.

Set to beat X-Men: The Last Stand.

X-Men: The Last Stand is the last movie in the original X-Men trilogy. It features an ensemble cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen, Anna Paquin, Kelsey Grammer, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Shawn Ashmore, Aaron Stanford, Vinnie Jones, and Patrick Stewart. The movie was made on a reported budget of $210 million and was one of the most expensive movies of its time.

X-Men: The Last Stand, directed by Brett Ratner, collected $460.43 million at the worldwide box office. The Conjuring: Last Rites is less than 42 million away from beating X-Men: The Last Stand, which was made on a production budget 74% less than the Marvel movie.

What does it mean for The Conjuring 4?

Surpassing X-Men: The Last Stand would mark a massive win for The Conjuring: Last Rites, proving the franchise’s unstoppable momentum even against big-budget superhero blockbusters. With this feat, the supernatural horror is poised to become one of the highest-grossing entries in the genre, reaffirming audience faith in The Conjuring universe and hinting at a strong future for the series under Warner Bros.

Box Office Summary

North America – $167.8 million

International – $291.4 million

Worldwide – $459.2 million

