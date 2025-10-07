Avatar: The Way of Water re-release is performing well at the cinemas, as it is only three years old. The re-release box office collection includes new clips from the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. It is also close to hitting the $10 million milestone at the box office. However, can it enter the $700 million milestone at the domestic box office? Scroll below to get the deets.

Avatar 2 is the highest-grossing film worldwide in the post-COVID era and the third-highest-grossing film overall. Its reissue opening weekend was out of the top five in the domestic rankings. The film has been re-released in 2,140 theaters, including IMAX screens. This will boost the sales for the upcoming movie, setting the stage for Cameron’s Fire and Ash.

Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office collection at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Avatar: The Way of Water collected just $3.2 million over its three-day re-release opening weekend across 2140 theaters. It is far below the 2022 re-release of the first Avatar that made $10.5 million from 1,860 theaters. Avatar 2’s re-release opening weekend collection is below Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $5.4 million and Avengers: Endgame’s $6.1 million reissues.

Will it be able to cross $700 million at the domestic box office, including re-releases?

After this re-release’s opening weekend, Avatar 2 has reached a lifetime total of $687.6 million in North America. According to industry analysts, James Cameron‘s sequel will not be able to surpass the $700 million milestone at the domestic box office or surpass Black Panther‘s $700.4 million domestic haul.

More about the film

Re-released on October 3, the film opened with $6.7 million gross at the international box office. Therefore, the reissue global opening of the movie is $9.9 million, missing the $10 million mark by a hair. Reportedly, $2.2 million came from the IMAX screens alone, taking the IMAX total to $257.8 million, and it is the second-highest film in that premium format. The worldwide haul of the movie is $2.3 billion. Avatar: The Way of Water will be in the theaters for one week only.

Box Office Summary

North America – $687.3 million

International – $1.6 billion

Worldwide – $2.3 billion

