If there is one director you can bet on to consistently deliver box office hits, it’s James Cameron. In his four-decade storied career, Cameron has gained the reputation of doling out astronomical hits, with three of his films in the top 10 of the highest-grossing list.

With nine films and three Oscars under his belt, James Cameron has delivered one winning hit after another. He began his career in 1981 with Piranha II: The Spawning, the sequel to the cult classic killer fish movie. His film has grossed over $8B at the worldwide box office, including over $7B with just last five releases.

James Cameron’s films have not only left an indelible mark at the box office but have also been sewn into the fabric of pop culture by helming some of the most iconic films in history, including Titanic and Terminator. He is truly a visionary maestro who was way ahead of the technological curve in the industry, sparking the 3D craze fest with Avatar that would eventually consume the filmmaking landscape.

The 2009 Avatar is also the highest-grossing movie in the world. This is followed by 2022s Avatar: Way Of Water, which sits at the third spot below The Marvel film Avengers: endgame. Before Avatar came in for the kill, Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic dominated as the highest-grossing film in the world for over a decade. Now Titanic sits at the fourth spot. Let’s take a look at James Cameron’s last five films at the box office per Box Office Mojo.

Avatar (2009) – $2.9B Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – $2.3B Titanic (1997) – $2.2B True Lies (1994) – $378M Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) – $520M

James Cameron’s 1984 film Terminator earned $78M, and the 1986 cult classic Aliens raked in $131M. Meanwhile, the 1989 film The Abyss accumulated $90M.

Note: Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

