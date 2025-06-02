The Michael B. Jordan-starrer Sinners has struck a chord with cinemagoers in a way few original films manage, especially in recent years. Adding to its consistent box office haul in North America, the film currently stands at $267 million in the region (via Box Office Mojo). But more notably, it’s claimed a miscellaneous feat in the history of the domestic box office.

Until May 29, Sinners had earned over $1 million every single day since its release — an uninterrupted streak of 41 days. The run finally ended on Thursday, ahead of what was still a strong seventh weekend when Sinners rebounded to earn $5.2 million, despite waning intensity and reduced theater counts. While the dip came just before the weekend could prop it up again, the streak remains a substantial achievement.

Sinners Still Going Strong At The Box Office, But An Impressive Streak Is Over

According to Box Office Mojo, Sinners grossed $879K on its 42nd day (May 29), ending its million-a-day streak that began in April. The Ryan Coogler directorial managed to outlast some of the biggest hits in box office history in this specific metric. The Dark Knight dropped to $986K on its 41st day, while Avengers: Endgame reached just $869K on its 39th. Unlike the latter’s heavily front-loaded materializing, Sinners managed a steadier hold on audience interest across six weeks.

Day-wise records show that only a handful of films have managed to stay above the million-per-day threshold for longer than Sinners. Nearly all of them are among the top-grossing films ever released in North America, both adjusted and unadjusted for inflation. But which film holds the all-time record?

Movies That Dominated The Domestic Box Office With A $1M Streak For Months

Per data from Box Office Mojo, at the top of this list is James Cameron’s Titanic, which maintained over $1 million daily for a staggering 101 consecutive days. Following it is another Cameron juggernaut, Avatar, with 80 days. A more recent addition to this category is Top Gun: Maverick, which pulled off the feat for 75 days before finally dipping to $941K on the 76th day.

Other major hits like Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (61 days) and Shrek 2 (54 days) also managed such longevity. However, daily data is unavailable for many of these highest-grossing classics, including titles like E.T., Ghost, as well as the Indiana Jones and Star Wars’ original trilogies.

Box Office Summary

List of movies that maintained the longest $1M+ streak at the domestic box office (ranked per the day of drop below $1M).

Titanic – $778K (102nd Day) Avatar – $817K (81st Day) Top Gun: Maverick – $941K (76th Day) Sinners – $880K (42nd Day) The Dark Knight – $986K (41st Day) Avengers: Endgame – $869K (39th Day)

Sinners Box Office Breakdown (Day 45)

Domestic – $267 million

International – $83 million

Worldwide – $350 million

Can Sinners Break The $300 Million Barrier?

In today’s front-loaded era, where films burn bright and fast, Sinners achieving a 41-day run of million-dollar daily grosses is a standout and places it among an elite tier of long-running hits. Sinners remains in theaters with momentum going into its favor. With its seventh weekend underway, the film is approaching the $300 million domestic benchmark — an increasingly rare feat for original properties in today’s franchise-heavy market. But can Sinners make $300 million? It’s surely going to approach that number.

Its current situation, $267 million domestic total outpaces its international tally of $83 million by a factor of 3×. One could wonder why Sinners is not a big hit overseas. While a pessimistic perception is to take in that the flick has performed poorly in offshore markets, it could be discerned more positively, instead concluding that it has overperformed in local markets.

Note: Box office numbers are attributed to estimates from various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates and stories!

Must Read: Final Destination: Bloodlines North America Box Office Day 17: It’s Now 7th Highest-Grossing Horror Film Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News