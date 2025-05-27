Sinners’ success is a topic of much talk in the world of cinema. The film surpassed several spine-chilling horrors to make a place at the all-time highest-grossing horror films list in North America. It has also surpassed Will Smith starrer I Am Legend as one of the top 30 highest-grossing films of Warner Bros Pictures at the North American Box Office.

Smith’s film I Am Legend was released in 2007 and is a post-apocalyptic action thriller. It stars Smith as US Army virologist Robert Neville, and the story is loosely based on the 1954 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson.

Sinners 6th Weekend Domestic Box Office Update

Ryan Coogler’s film grabbed the #5 spot in the domestic box office chart on its 6th weekend at the North American box office. It collected $8.8 million on its 3-day 6th weekend and another $2.48 million on Monday, Memorial Day. Therefore, the domestic gross of Sinners reached the $258.8 cume.

Sinners surpasses I Am Legend as one of the top 30 highest-grossing films of Warner Bros Pictures in North America

As per The Numbers, Michael B Jordan‘s original horror has beaten Will Smith’s I Am Legend and a few more films to become Warner Bros Pictures’ 28th highest-grossing film of all time in North America. For the unversed, Smith’s movie collected $256.39 million in its domestic run, and it was at #30 but has now dropped to #31. Sinners’ $258.8 million domestic gross has surpassed I Am Legend to become the #28 biggest release for Warner Bros Pictures in the United States.

Sinners is now less than $5 million away from surpassing Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ $262.64 million domestic haul and grabbed the #27 spot in the top 30 list.

Worldwide Collection & Release

The movie has reached $80 million at the international box office, and adding that to the $258.8 million domestic gross, the worldwide collection has reached $338.91 million. Sinners was released in the theatres on April 18 and is still managing to stay in the domestic top 5 chart.

Box Office Summary

6th Weekend Earnings – $8.8 million

Total Domestic Gross – $258.8 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $338.91 million

