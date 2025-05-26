Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* has finally surpassed the domestic haul of Eternals, simultaneously crossing a significant worldwide milestone over this Memorial Day weekend. The New Avengers has amassed a domestic total of $173.8 million at the US box office. The film is also on track to beat Captain America: The First Avenger. Keep scrolling for more.

The New Avengers Officially Surpasses Eternals & Is On Track To Beat Captain America: The First Avenger

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the film collected $9.2 million on its fourth three-day weekend, occupying the #4 spot in the domestic box office chart. On Monday, it collected another $2.4 million, experiencing a hike of +29.3% from last Monday. Therefore, The New Avengers has hit the $173.8 million cume domestically.

Thunderbolts* has officially surpassed the domestic total of Eternals. According to the movie database, the 2021 MCU flick collected $164.87 million in its US run. The New Avengers is on track to beat Captain America: The First Avenger, starring Chris Evans in the lead role. The 2011 movie collected $176.65 million at the box office in North America. The New Avengers is around $3 million away from beating Evans’ MCU debut flick.

The New Avengers Crosses This Significant Milestone Worldwide

At the overseas box office, Thunderbolts* witnessed a harsh drop of -64.3% from last weekend, collecting a modest $5.6 million on its 4th weekend. Thus, the MCU movie has hit the $181.7 million cume internationally. Adding that to the $173.8 million domestic gross, the worldwide gross crossed the $350 million milestone. Its worldwide cume now stands at the $355.5 million mark.

It is and will feel the pressure of the new releases; thus, it seems impossible to hit the $400 million milestone. The MCU movie is projected to end its worldwide run between $380 million and $390 million. Thunderbolts* was released on May 2.

Box Office Summary

4th Weekend Collection – $9.2 million

Total Domestic Gross – $173.8 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $355.5 million

