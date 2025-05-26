Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has ended its second weekend on a decent note. Considering the success of the last Mission: Impossible film, expectations were high from the latest release, but it failed to make it big. Still, it has earned enough to become a success story at the Indian box office. Also, it is all set to become Tom’s 2nd highest-grossing film in the country. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

The action entertainer was released on May 17. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth. This positivity has helped the film to post a healthy total by the end of the second weekend.

Earns close to 90 crores at the Indian box office in 9 days

As per the latest collection update, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has earned 74.85 crore net at the Indian box office in 9 days, including 18.20 crores on the second weekend. Including taxes, it equals 88.32 crore gross.

From here, the action entertainer might just miss the 100 crore mark. Let’s see how far it goes.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 17.5 crores

Day 2 – 18 crores

Day 3 – 5.8 crores

Day 4 – 5.6 crores

Day 5 – 5 crores

Day 6 – 4.75 crores

Day 7 – 4.1 crores

Day 8 – 7 crores

Day 9 – 7.1 crores

Total – 74.85 crores

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is all set to be Tom Cruise’s 2nd highest-grossing film!

With 74.85 crores, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is already Tom Cruise’s 3rd highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Today, it is expected to cross Mission: Impossible – Fallout (77 crores) to grab the 2nd spot on the list.

Tom Cruise’s top grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 120 crores Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 77 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 74.85 crores (9 days) Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – 54 crores Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – 46 crores

