Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise’s latest film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is now running in theatres worldwide. Besides the Mission: Impossible films, the 62-year-old actor has starred in a blend of blockbuster and critically acclaimed films such as Top Gun: Maverick, American Made, Edge of Tomorrow, Jack Reacher, and Minority Report, to name a few. Although he has never starred in a television series, are you aware that he has directed one? Read on to know what TV show that was.

The Only Time Tom Cruise Directed Anything

That TV series was the anthology series titled ‘Fallen Angels,’ which was aired between 1993 and 1995 on Showtime. Tom Cruise went behind the camera to direct one episode, titled ‘The Frightening Frammis,’ of this TV show, which remains his only directorial credit (Via IMDb). Besides Tom Cruise, other episodes of the show were directed by the likes of Alfonso Cuarón, Tom Hanks, Steven Soderbergh, and Kiefer Sutherland. The guest stars list included some popular names like Gary Oldman, Laura Dern, Brendan Fraser, Bill Pullman, Jon Favreau, Christopher Lloyd, and Danny Glover, among others.

What Was The Fallen Angels Episode All About?

Fallen Angels was an anthology series that consisted of two seasons and fifteen episodes. Directed by Tom Cruise, The Frightening Frammis follows the story of a man named Mitch Allison (played by Peter Gallagher), who steals $25,000 from his con-artist wife but gets more than what he had bargained for. It remains to be seen whether Tom Cruise will ever don the director’s hat again. While it seems unlikely in the near future, you can never say never.

Is Fallen Angels Streaming In India?

As of now, Fallen Angels is currently unavailable on any Indian OTT platform. Stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest streaming updates.

Famous Hollywood Actors Who Turned Directors

Tom Cruise directed just one episode of Fallen Angels, largely because his primary focus was on his acting career. However, some successful Hollywood actors have made a smooth transition as directors, even if it was for one film or series. Some notable names include Ben Affleck (Argo, Air, The Town, etc.), Michael B. Jordan (Creed III), George Clooney (Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, The Midnight Sky, etc.), the legendary actor-filmmaker Clint Eastwood (Mystic River, Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, Juror No.2, etc.), and Ben Stiller (Tropic Thunder, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Severance). And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

