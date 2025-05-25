Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office ahead of its opening weekend. Tom Cruise’s film collected a strong $24.8 million on its release day, setting a new franchise record. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Mission: Impossible movie has yet to open in Chinese theatres but is still earning winning numbers at the box office. It has yet to be released in 16 markets but will be out next week.

Which major milestone did Mission: Impossible 8 hit ahead of its global opening?

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is playing over 64 markets and added $19 million at the overseas markets on Friday. It has reached the $75.9 million cume internationally. It collected a strong $24.8 million on its release day, beating Fallout’s $22.8 million release day gross. It has registered a record opening day collection for the franchise. Allied to the $24.8 million release day collection, MI8 has crossed the $100 million mark globally and now stands at the $100.7 million mark.

How much is Mission: Impossible 8 projected to earn on its global opening weekend?

According to Luiz Fernando’s report via X [formerly Twitter], Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is expected to collect $60-$70 million in its three-day weekend in North America. It is expected to earn $125 million to $140 million in its five-day opening overseas, including previews. Therefore, it is headed for a global opening between $185 million and $210 million.

More About the Film

The critics praised the film and gave it an 80% on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus read: Gargantuan in action, runtime, and scope, The Final Reckoning is a sentimental sendoff for Ethan Hunt that accomplishes its mission with a characteristic flair for the impossible.

Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released in the theatres on May 23.

