Sinners enters the sixth weekend with a glorious achievement: knocking the $250 million mark at the box office in North America. It has been performing extremely well, and there has hardly been any bad day for the original horror flick. Keep scrolling for more.

Sinners Box Office Collection Day 36

The Ryan Coogler-helmed original horror movie starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles has received excellent ratings from the critics, which is reflected in its box office collections. According to Luiz Fernado‘s report, the film collected a solid $2.4 million on its sixth Friday, experiencing a drop of -44.8% from last Friday.

Sinners lost 886 theatres this week despite reaching the $250 million mark at the box office in North America. The horror original movie has hit the $250.2 million cume in the United States. The film has registered record 6th Friday collections among R-rated movies and April releases.

How do Sinners stack up against R-rated movies and for April releases?

3rd Biggest 6th Friday Among R-rated Films

1. Deadpool & Wolverine – $3.7 million

2. The Passion of the Christ – $2.5 million

3. Sinners – $2.4 million

4. Oppenheimer – $2.3 million

4th Biggest 6th Friday For April Releases

1. The Super Mario Bros Movie – $3 million (-29.3%)

2. Avengers: Infinity War – $2.8 million (-33.4%)

3. The Jungle Book – $2.8 million (-32.7%)

4. Sinners – $2.4 million (-44.8%)

5. Avengers: Endgame – $2 million (-51.5%)

How much the horror movie is projected to earn in its 6th weekend?

According to the report, Sinners is projected to earn around $8.5 million to $9.5 million on its 6th three-day weekend in North America. It will drop further at the box office chart but might outpace Thunderbolts* in the US.

Worldwide Collection & Release

Sinners collected $250.2 million at the US box office and $78.8 million overseas, bringing the worldwide gross to $329.0 million cume. The film was made on a budget of $90 million and was released on April 18.

Box Office Summary

5th Weekend Earnings – $15.2 million

Total Domestic Gross – $250.2 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $329.0 million

