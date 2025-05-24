Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning will be released a few days later at the Chinese theaters, and pre-sales have kicked off recently. It collected winning numbers on its first day of pre-sales, beating Dune 2 and The Batman’s numbers at the same point. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie has registered as the biggest Thursday preview collection in the United States. Tom Cruise’s film is a very risky project as it needs to earn $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It will be the first and only Mission Impossible movie to attain this financial milestone.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning China Pre-Sales

The pre-sales for the Tom Cruise-led movie kicked off on Friday, and it collected $210K for the May 30-June 1 period. There are still six days of pre-sales left, and it has surpassed the first-day pre-sales collection of many big-budget movies. It is expected to earn favorable numbers once more screenings become available. According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, the pre-sales are only open for 33K screenings.

Pre-Sales Breakdown of the Mission: Impossible 8

May 30, Friday Opening Day – $140K

May 31, Saturday – $57K

June 1, Sunday – $12K

Total – $210K

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Vs Other Movies’ 1st Day Of Pre-Sales

The movie’s numbers beat those of Batman, Dune 2, Aquaman 2, and a few other films on the first day of pre-sales. Check out more details below.

1. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $250K

2. Deadpool And Wolverine – $221K

3. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $210K

4. The Batman – $175K

5. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $142K

6. The Flash – $125K

7. Aquaman 2 – $97K

8. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – $91K

9. Dune 2 – $87K

Worldwide Collection & Release

Mission: Impossible 8 is performing well at the Indian box office. It is headed for a record debut for the franchise in the US. Meanwhile, the film’s global cumulative collection stands at $6.0 million.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released in the US on May 23. It will be released in China on May 30.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Lilo & Stitch China Box Office: Opens With Strong Numbers & Is Projected To Have One Of The Biggest Debut For A Disney Live-Action Remake Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News