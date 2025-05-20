As you know, the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible film series, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, is already out in Indian theatres and will be released this week in the US. MI 8 has received a decent critics’ score of 80% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, based on 182 reviews until now. The RT critics’ consensus for MI 8 reads, “Gargantuan in action, runtime, and scope, The Final Reckoning is a sentimental sendoff for Ethan Hunt that accomplishes its mission with a characteristic flair for the impossible.”

So, how does Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning compare to the previous Mission: Impossible entries on Rotten Tomatoes? Now that the critics’ verdict for MI 8 is out, we have ranked all eight Mission: Impossible movies according to their Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores. See for yourself where Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ranks on the list.

8. Mission: Impossible II (Release Year – 2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 57%

Plot: Directed by John Woo, the film is about how Ethan Hunt accepts another dangerous mission to bring down a deadly virus after its creator is murdered and a rogue IMF agent steals the antidote.

7. Mission: Impossible (Release Year – 1996)

Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 65%

Plot: Helmed by Brian De Palma, the film features Tom Cruise as a courageous agent, Ethan Hunt, who goes on a secret assignment in Prague, but the mission goes south. When he is wrongly accused of the failed mission, Ethan Hunt must use his skills to find the real culprit, and that too without any backup from his organization.

6. Mission: Impossible III (Release Year – 2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 71%

Plot: In his most personal mission yet, Ethan Hunt locks horns with an extremely dangerous and cruel arms dealer (Philip Seymour Hoffman), who possesses a mysterious weapon called the Rabbit’s Foot. But the stakes are higher this time because the antagonist threatens to kill Ethan Hunt’s fiancée.

5. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Release Year – 2025)

Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 80%

In MI 8, Tom Cruise reprises his role as the daredevil agent Ethan Hunt. In Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the story ostensibly moves forward with Ethan Hunt and his team desperately trying to prevent a man from acquiring a powerful AI program, which could lead to far-reaching consequences on a global scale. Besides Tom Cruise in the lead, the film also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett in important roles. Like the last three MI films, MI 8 has also been directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

4. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (Release Year – 2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 94%

Plot: When Ethan Hunt and his elite team are accused of a crime they did not commit, they are disowned by the authorities. Now they must join forces once again to prevent a nuclear attack from happening.

3. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (Release Year – 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 94%

Plot: After the CIA chief makes his case to disband the IMF, Ethan Hunt and his team members must race against time to eliminate an international rogue organization called the Syndicate, which is equally skilled and resourceful. The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

2. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Release Year – 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 96%

Plot: Tom Cruise reprises his role as the globe-trotting agent Ethan Hunt. In the sequel, he teams up with other IMF agents to prevent a deadly new AI program from falling into the wrong hands. The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Release Year – 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 98%

Plot: Ethan Hunt must stop former members of the Syndicate from detonating three concurrent nuclear attacks in different parts of the city. To achieve the impossible mission, Ethan Hunt must find the plutonium cores at any cost. The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

So, as you can see, the highest-ranked MI film on Rotten Tomatoes is Mission: Impossible – Fallout with a brilliant 98% RT critics’ score, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is trailing behind at Rank 5 on the list. On the other hand, the second MI movie, directed by John Woo, is the least-ranked film of the blockbuster franchise with a 57% score. If you have watched Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, what are your thoughts, and do you agree with its Rotten Tomatoes rank?

