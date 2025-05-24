Lilo & Stitch, the Disney live-action remake, is expected to have a glorious opening not only in the US but also in China. The movie is expected to set a new benchmark for Disney live-action remakes, and so far, the word-of-mouth is strong and positive. Scroll below for more.

The sci-fi comedy is based on the 2002 animated feature of the same name, which was critically and financially successful. For the unversed, the film was based on an original story by Chris Sanders, who directed the film along with Dean DeBlois in their directorial debuts. Sanders even gave the voice of Stitch and is back in the 2025 live-action.

Lilo & Stitch Box Office Day 1 in China

The live-action Disney opened in the Chinese theatres on Friday and collected a solid $2 million. It opened in China at #1 and collected that sum over 91K screenings in the country. The movie has collected $935K in pre-sales today and is playing over 107K screenings, as per Luiz Fernando‘s box office data via X [formerly Twitter]. The exhibitors in China added 16K more screenings today from yesterday.

Comparing Lilo & Stitch’s Day 1 Gross with Other Movies

According to the report, the Disney live-action remake collected more than Soul, Moana 2, and Mufasa: The Lion King at the box office in China. Check out some of the film’s opening day numbers at the Chinese box office.

1. Despicable Me 4 – $5.8 million

2. The Super Mario Bros Movie – $4.8 million

3. Minions: The Rise Of Gru – $3.2 million

4. The Croods 2 – $3 million

5. Inside Out 2 – $2.6 million

6. Mufasa: The Lion King – $1.4 million

7. Moana 2 – $1.3 million

8. Elemental – $1 million

9. Soul – $1 million

10. Encanto – $563K

How much is the Disney Live-Action projected to earn in China on its opening weekend?

Lilo & Stitch, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, is projected to earn between $8 million and $12 million on its three-day opening weekend. This will be the biggest opening for a Disney live-action remake post-COVID, and it will achieve this feat despite the fact that the original film was never released in China.

Lilo & Stitch features Maia Kealoha as Lilo, and this is her debut movie. The movie was released in the theaters on May 23.

