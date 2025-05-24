Final Destination: Bloodlines has achieved another significant feat in its first week in the cinemas. The film has amassed $70 million+ in its first week, and with that, the 6th film surpassed the 4th film’s domestic haul to achieve this feat. Keep scrolling for more.

The film maintained great legs at the box office this week, but it will lose the top spot owing to the release of Final Destination – The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch. Nevertheless, the film has outgrossed its previous films at the North American box office.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Box Office Day 7 Collection

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s numbers, Final Destination 6 collected a staggering $3.1 million on Thursday. It is the biggest first Thursday in the franchise. The movie experienced a drop of -27.9% from Wednesday. The movie will soon surpass the domestic haul of Nosferatu. Final Destination: Bloodlines has the chance of hitting the $100 million mark on or by Memorial Day Monday.

Comparison with other Horror Movies

Bloodlines registered the third-biggest Thursday for horror movies in the post-COVID era and the third-biggest Thursday for R-rated horror films in the post-pandemic era.

Top 1st Thursday Collections For Horror Movies (Post-COVID Era)

SINNERS – $6.0M (−15.7%) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $4.9M (+9.2%) A Quiet Place: Day One – $4.8M (+6.7%) A Quiet Place Part II – $3.9M (+1.3%) NOPE – $3.6M (−8%) Final Destination: Bloodlines – $3.1M (−27.9%) Nosferatu – $3.1M (−37.2%)

Therefore, after seven days of release, Final Destination 6 has reached the $70.1 million cume at the North American box office.

Bloodlines Vs. The Final Destination

In just seven days, Bloodlines has surpassed the US haul of the 4th film in the franchise, The Final Destination. The 2009 movie collected $66.47 million in its lifetime in North America and was the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Bloodlines has beaten that with its US gross of $70.1 million, becoming the highest-grossing Final Destination film ever.

Final Destination: Bloodlines – $70.1 million [so far and counting] The Final Destination (2009) – $66.47 million Final Destination 3 (2006) – $54.09 million Final Destination (2000) – $53.3 million Final Destination 2 (2003) – $46.96 million Final Destination 5 (2011) – $42.58 million

Worldwide Collection & Release

The 2025 release’s domestic cume of $54.1 million, allied to its overseas cume of $54.1 million, brings Bloodlines’ worldwide gross to $124.23 million. Bloodlines was released in theatres on May 16.

Box Office Summary

Opening Weekend Collections – $51.6 million

Domestic Gross – $70.1 million

Worldwide Gross – $124.23 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

