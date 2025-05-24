Lilo & Stitch is headed for a glorious opening weekend, and the Thursday preview collections have also been revealed. It is higher than Moana and Inside Out 2. The latest Disney live-action faces Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the cinemas but is winning this opening weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie’s critics rating stands at 69% on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. However, the audience is very happy with it, and they gave it 93%. The critics’ consensus read, “Recapturing the adorable charm of the original if not quite matching its rambunctious sense of imagination, it emerges out of the crate as one of the better live-action remakes of a Disney classic.”

How Much Did Lilo & Stitch Earn from the Thursday Previews?

Lilo & Stitch has generated quite a lot of buzz since its announcement, owing to its popularity, which is evident with its spectacular Thursday preview collection. According to Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter], the latest release has collected a solid $14.5 million from the Thursday previews. It is the third-biggest Thursday preview for Disney live-action remakes.

Where does Lilo & Stitch stand with other movies?

It has registered the 3rd biggest Thursday previews for Disney live-action remakes, only behind Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King. It is below Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick for Memorial Day releases. Check out the deets below.

Top Disney Live-Action Remake Thursday Previews (All-Time)

The Lion King (2019) – $23M

Beauty and the Beast (2017) – $16.3M

Lilo & Stitch (2025) – $14.5M

The Little Mermaid (2023) – $10.3M

Aladdin (2019) – $7M

Top Memorial Day Weekend Thursday Previews (All-Time)

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) – $19.3M

Lilo & Stitch (2025) – $14.5M

The Little Mermaid (2023) – $10.3M

Aladdin (2019) – $7M

Top PG-Rated Family Films (Recent Hits – Thursday Previews)

Lilo & Stitch (2025) – $14.5M

Moana 2 (2024) – $13M

Inside Out 2 (2024) – $13M

Minecraft: The Movie (2025) – $10.6M

Opening Weekend Projection & Release

According to the report, the Disney live-action movie is projected to collect between $140 million and $160 million on its three-day opening weekend. In its four-day opening weekend, it is expected to earn $165-$190 million, which will be the biggest opening weekend ever for a Memorial Day release.

Disney’s live-action movie, Lilo & Stitch, was released on May 23.

