Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega’s collaboration, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, one of the box office successes from last year, is streaming on Netflix. It arrived on the streaming platform on May 6 and is gradually moving up. The film debuted at #10 and, despite fewer views than its debut week, the sequel moved two spots. Keep scrolling for more.

It is the sequel to his and Michael Keaton’s breakthrough film, Beetlejuice, which was released in 1988. Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara reprised their roles from the OG film alongside a dynamic new cast featuring Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, and Willem Dafoe. It was one of the top 15 highest-grossing films of last year, collecting $451.9 million in its global run.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice OTT Verdict

According to Netflix‘s data, the sequel starring Jenna Ortega earned 2.6 million views in week 2. The Gothic Horror Comedy was watched for 4.6 million hours from May 12 to 18. Last week, the film debuted at #10 in Netflix’s top 10 English movies list; this week, it has climbed to #8.

However, there is a significant drop in viewership of around -23.5%. Despite being #10, the movie garnered 3.4 million views and was watched for 6 million hours. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is streaming on Netflix as part of the buildup to Season 2 of Tim Burton and Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. This fall, the new season will be released in two parts: Part 1 (Episodes 1–4) premieres on August 6, and Part 2 (Episodes 5–8) on September 3.

For the unversed, the movie only streams on Netflix in the United States.

Viewership Summary of the film based on the data provided by Netflix:

Week 1: 3.4 million | 6 million viewing hours | Rank 10

Week 2: 2.6 million | 4.6 million viewing hours | Rank 8

More about the movie

The official synopsis read – After a family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her teenage daughter, Astrid, accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Diplomat OTT Verdict: John Abraham-Led Film Enters Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 In Week 2 & At Favorable Spot!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News