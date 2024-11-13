Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice recently crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office, and with that, it has become one of the director’s top 3 highest-grossing films. The director is known for bringing the Goth culture into American movies and is famous for his gothic horror and fantasy flicks. A few weeks back, the Michael Keaton starrer became the actor and director’s highest-grossing film in their collaborative career. It surpassed Batman’s $410 million+ global haul, and now it has entered the director’s top 5 biggest films list. Scroll below for the deets.

Burton made his film debut with the comedy Pee-wee’s Big Adventure but gained prominence with this 2024 movie’s predecessor, Beetlejuice. It was released in 1988, and the sequel arrived after over three and a half decades. The studio was skeptical about the film’s box office performance, but it proved them wrong and is now one of the biggest films of 2024.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com’s report, Tim Burton’s movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collected a solid $845K on its 10th weekend at the North American box office. The film played across 1,208 locations and stands at a $293.58 million cume at the North American box office.

It collected $157 million at the international box office, taking the worldwide gross to a glorious $450 million mark. The film’s global cume stands at $450.67 million. It has achieved an amazing feat and became one of the highest-grossing films in Tim Burton’s career. Let’s check out the celebrated filmmaker’s top 5 highest-grossing films.

Planet of the Apes (2001) – $362.21 million

Batman (1989) – $411.56 million

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) – $450.67 million

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) – $474.96 million

Alice in Wonderland (2010) – $1.02 billion

It was released on September 6 and is also available as PVOD on digital platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

