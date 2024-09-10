Tim Burton’s Sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is smashing box office records worldwide. During the three-day opening weekend, the film released on Friday, September 6, 2024, recorded the secondest, best-season opening of all time behind 2017’s It. It is also Burton’s second-highest opening weekend behind 2010’s Alice In Wonderland. Let’s take a look at his top 5 debuts.

The horror comedy earned $41.5 million on its opening day, including preview screenings. The long-awaited sequel was the biggest opening day of director Tim Burton’s career, surpassing the $40.8 million start of Alice in Wonderland.

However, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice came in a few million short of beating Alice In Wonderland in the 3-day opening weekend earnings. According to Deadline, the film earned $111 Million in the debut weekend. That’s the second biggest opening of Tim Burton’s career behind 2010 Alice In Wonderland’s $116.1 Million. These are the only two Tim Burton films to cross the $100 million mark during the opening weekend.

Meanwhile, the 2001 Burton-directed Planet of The Apes starring Mark Wahlberg is his third highest grosser in the opening weekend, with Johnny Depp’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory landing in fourth place. Burton’s 2019 film Dumbo and 1992’s Batman Forever, also starring Michael Keaton, were neck in neck for the fifth spot, with the former coming ahead with a $3 million lead.

Check out his top five debuts.

Alice In Wonderland (2010) -$116.1 Million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) – $111 Million Planet Of The Apes (2001) – $68.5 Million Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) – $56.1 Million Dumbo (2019) -$45.9 Million

In the sequel, Tim Burton reunites with Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, and Winona Ryder. The original film, released in 1988, grossed over $75 million against a budget of $15 million.

