The Wild Robot is going wild at the box office in North America. It has experienced an insane hike in the US owing to Veteran’s Day, despite losing theatres on Friday and being available on digital. Chris Sanders’ film is minting money right, left, and center. It can be said to be a surprise success at the box office. Scroll below for the deets.

For the uninitiated, Veterans Day is celebrated in the United States on November 11 to honor all military veterans. Across the nation, it is commemorated by parades, wreath-laying ceremonies, and moments of silence. The movies enjoyed an extended weekend this year, as it was on Monday. People went to the theatres with their loved ones to enjoy the films currently running there.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, The Wild Robot experienced a huge hike on its seventh Monday, the biggest 7th Monday ever for animations released in September. The report reveals that the movie collected $1.4 million on this Monday. However, it lost 186 theatres on Friday and is also available on digital platforms. The animated feature experienced a holiday boost of 130%, taking the domestic cume to $132.3 million in the United States.

The trade analyst also suggests that it is now eyeing a $145 million to $155 million run in the US. The Wild Robot collected $161.35 million at the international box office. The movie has raked in $293.65 million at the worldwide box office. It is close to reaching the $300 million mark made on a production budget of $78 million only.

More about the film –

The film’s official synopsis reads, After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose.”

The Wild Robot has excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Both critics and the audience have given the movie 98%. The animated feature was released on September 27.

