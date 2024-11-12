Hugh Grant is proving his versatility at the cinemas after ruling over hearts as a romantic hero for several years. His Heretic has collected winning numbers on its debut weekend and received good ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Scroll below for the deets.

Hugh has evolved from playing romantic leads to more complex and darker roles. He plays complex characters, including villains, weirdos, and narcissists. He has moved away from the charming roles to take on villains and other more challenging parts. He is also playing a reclusive Englishman in this latest release. The film has been certified fresh with a 93% rating by the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience gave it 78%.

Heretic by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods opened in the theatres on Friday. Although it received a C+ on CinemaScore, the R-rated horror flick registered a new record for A24 films. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Hugh Grant’s film scored the 3rd biggest opening weekend in A24’s history. It is a post-COVID record for the studio. The movie collected a solid $11 million on its 3-day debut weekend.

The report also stated that it has beaten Talk To Me’s $10.4 million and is below 2018’s Hereditary’s $13.6 million and Civil War’s $25.5 million debuts. Hugh Grant led horror flicks, predicted to earn between $10 million and $13 million. The film has also surpassed The Menu’s $9 million, Thanksgiving, Abigail’s $10.3 million and Barbarian’s $10.5 million. However, it still did not surpass Speak No Evil‘s $11.4 million and Violent Night’s $13.5 million on their debut weekends.

Hugh Grant’s performance in Heretic is widely appreciated. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September this year. A24 released the movie in the United States on November 8. The horror flick also features Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

